How Justin Bieber steps up to support young artists like Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber paved his way through the entertainment industry at a very young age, and he is aware of the challenges he faced, and reportedly does his best to help others in a similar situation.

The 32-year-old pop star is in contact with several record labels, an industry insider revealed, including that of Billie Eilish's and Olivia Rodrigo's, who are both 24, and 23, respectively.

“Justin is very protective of Billie and recently started looking out for Olivia. He is very quiet but definitely makes phone calls behind closed doors. The legal team and connections JB has are very well known in the industry,” a source told Variety.

While the Sorry hitmaker keeps his public appearances to the minimum, he has been showing up for his peers in ways that matter.

The support is seemingly mutual as Eilish has always been vocal about her admiration for the Grammy winner, and Rodrigo also recently praised his Coachella performance.

In a new interview, the drivers license hitmaker noted, "I watched Bieber, who was just epic. I loved it when he sang Baby, I think I lost my mind right there. I thought it was so beautiful the way he used the laptop, it almost felt like a tribute to his own past, as if he was putting the 'younger me' on the screen. And then seeing him in real life, so happy, was really powerful. I loved it."