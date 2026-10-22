Kristin Cavallari faces speeding arrest in Porsche 911 in Tennessee

Kristin Cavallari was pulled over and cited for allegedly speeding in her Porsche in Tennessee, according to a citation obtained by TMZ.

The Laguna Beach alum was stopped on 14 October while driving a black Porsche 911. She was allegedly going 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.

According to the citation, the officer saw Cavallari in the highway’s number one lane as she passed another vehicle.

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During the stop, she told the officer she was on her way to her business. TMZ notes that she has a store for her brand, Uncommon James, in the city.

The reports found don’t say what the penalty is, whether she has to appear in court, or whether she has commented.

Cavallari, who also starred in The Hills, has lived in Tennessee for more than a decade. She moved to the state with her now ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, and has stayed there since their split.

She built her profile through reality television before launching Uncommon James, and she runs it from her home state.

Cavallari hasn’t addressed the citation publicly. She is frequently in the news for her business, her dating life and her podcast.

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