Kristin Cavallari finally reveals why she's done with reality TV

Kristin Cavallari explains why she no longer wants to be on reality TV

Kristin Cavallari has finally revealed why she no longer wants to be on reality TV.

On the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the 38-year-old reality star stated that she doesn’t feel like reality TV fits her lifestyle anymore.

The Hills and Laguna Beach alum further shared that she decided to step away from her reality TV career while filming her latest show, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

Although the fashion designer said filming the show and being on a tour for her podcast were both "so great," she no longer wants to be on reality TV.

“As fun as it was, it was not normal for me anymore. Being on TV is not part of my normal life anymore," Kristin said on the podcast episode.

"I’ve said it a thousand times about my previous shows, but there is a level of stress that comes with being on a TV show,” she admitted.

Kristen added that she had previously planned to produce another season of her show but is now reconsidering her decision.

“But now that the dust has settled and I’ve taken a second, I actually don’t know that I want to do either one again,” she said.