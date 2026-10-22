Country singer John Anderson dies at the age of 71

Country music has lost one of its most distinctive voices.

John Anderson, the Country Music Hall of Famer behind hits including Swingin' and Seminole Wind, has died at 71.

The singer died “peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday, October 21, according to his obituary, leaving his family and fellow musicians heartbroken.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” his family said in a statement.

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“To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more.”

The family remembered Anderson as “the heart of our family,” adding that his greatest legacy would be the love he gave them and the memories they shared.

Tim McGraw was among those paying tribute, revealing he had spoken with Anderson just days before his death at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday, October 18.

“I was talking with John Sunday night at the HOF ceremony,” McGraw wrote on Instagram. “He was in such good spirits. We talked, we laughed, we sang his songs that I loved so much together, just goofing off.”

The 59-year-old singer added: “I am completely heartbroken by his passing.”

Born and raised in Apopka, Florida, Anderson signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1976 before making his mark on country music with his distinctive sound and storytelling.

His breakthrough came in 1983 when Swingin’ earned him the CMA Horizon Award and Single of the Year. He later scored more hits with Straight Tequila Night and Seminole Wind.

Anderson received the ACM Career Achievement Award in 1993 and joined the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

In 2024, he finally took his place among country music’s greatest names at the Country Music Hall of Fame.