 
Geo News

Gracie Abrams dishes on preparing for 'SNL' Halloween show

Gracie Abrams teases Halloween costume for 'Saturday Night Live' with Inde Navarrette

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 22, 2026

Gracie Abrams dishes on preparing for SNL Halloween show
Gracie Abrams dishes on preparing for 'SNL' Halloween show

Gracie Abrams will be the musical guest on the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Inde Navarrette, and the musician has festive plans for the occasion.

The 27-year-old indie pop star recently took the stage at Cherry Lane Show, and while interacting with fans, Abrams shared that she is looking forward to dressing up in a costume for the weekend show.

When fans probed for further hints into her costume planning, the That's So True hitmaker refrained from sharing specific details but noted that there would be two different costumes for her two different song performances.

The show will air on October 31, and fans cannot wait to see how Abrams plans are realised.

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal face trouble in paradise after 2 years together

Taking to social media, one fan wrote, "I AM ACTUALLY SCREAMING IM EXCITED," and "OMGGG CAN’T IT COME SOONER," added another.

A third chimed in, "Gracie SNL soooooon."

While another excited fan gushed, "INDE NAVARRETTE HOSTING SNL ON HALLOWEEN WITH MUSICAL GUEST GRACIE ABRAMS, I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE-"

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams debuts fan-favourite 'Daughter From Hell' track live

Make us preferred on Google
Megyn Kelly under fire after mocking Christina Applegate's health struggles
Megyn Kelly under fire after mocking Christina Applegate's health struggles
Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks silence after troll brands her 'flop' in Jade Thirlwall comparison
Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks silence after troll brands her 'flop' in Jade Thirlwall comparison
Charli D'Amelio breaks silence on family feud: 'Can't trust a person'
Charli D'Amelio breaks silence on family feud: 'Can't trust a person'
Chappell Roan debuts 'expectations' live after collab with Olivia Rodrigo
Chappell Roan debuts 'expectations' live after collab with Olivia Rodrigo
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela sparks outrage with real fur jacket
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela sparks outrage with real fur jacket
Jennifer Lopez's romance with Brett Goldstein raises red flags
Jennifer Lopez's romance with Brett Goldstein raises red flags
Susanna Reid reveals truth behind her glamorous appearance
Susanna Reid reveals truth behind her glamorous appearance
Anna Wintour supports Harry Styles on Together, Together tour
Anna Wintour supports Harry Styles on Together, Together tour