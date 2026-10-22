Gracie Abrams dishes on preparing for 'SNL' Halloween show

Gracie Abrams will be the musical guest on the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Inde Navarrette, and the musician has festive plans for the occasion.

The 27-year-old indie pop star recently took the stage at Cherry Lane Show, and while interacting with fans, Abrams shared that she is looking forward to dressing up in a costume for the weekend show.

When fans probed for further hints into her costume planning, the That's So True hitmaker refrained from sharing specific details but noted that there would be two different costumes for her two different song performances.

The show will air on October 31, and fans cannot wait to see how Abrams plans are realised.

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Taking to social media, one fan wrote, "I AM ACTUALLY SCREAMING IM EXCITED," and "OMGGG CAN’T IT COME SOONER," added another.

A third chimed in, "Gracie SNL soooooon."

While another excited fan gushed, "INDE NAVARRETTE HOSTING SNL ON HALLOWEEN WITH MUSICAL GUEST GRACIE ABRAMS, I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE-"

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