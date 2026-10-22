Charli D’Amelio breaks silence on family feud: 'Can't trust a person'

Charli D’Amelio is setting the record straight on rumours about her family’s finances — but her carefully chosen words are leaving plenty of room for questions.

The Dancing With the Stars winner addressed claims that her parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, took millions from her after gossip account Deuxmoi reported the allegations earlier this year.

“No, they’re not true,” Charli told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published October 21. “I wouldn’t say that they stole my money.”

But after a lengthy pause, the 22-year-old added, “I think we did a lot of things as a family.”

The comments come after Charli began separating her professional life from her family’s brands in March 2025.

The family had moved to Los Angeles in 2020 and signed with talent agency UTA together. Charli has since split professionally from them and unfollowed her parents on social media.

She also raised eyebrows last month while discussing old merchandise earnings on the Feeding Starving Celebrities YouTube series.

“Mmm, ain’t that the question,” she said, looking directly at the camera. “Wouldn’t I like to know.”

Marc previously denied the allegations, writing on social media: “This is not true,” adding that he believed Charli was being manipulated and that he had evidence to support his position.

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Charli has since taken charge of her own finances and parted ways with her manager. “I like it. I’m in charge. Now I say what I’m doing and not doing,” she told the outlet .

Reflecting on growing up in the spotlight, she admitted she learned “the hard way” that “people have bad intentions, too.”

“You can’t be a trusting person."

Still, Charli made it clear that family ties remain important to her, especially when it comes to older sister Dixie.

“I mean, that’s my sister. I’m going to love her till the day I die. But there are times where you’re figuring stuff out.”

The money claims remain disputed, but Charli’s message is clear: she wants control over her career and her future.