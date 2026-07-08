Charli D'Amelio breaks silence on mental health struggles at early 20s

Charlie D’Amelio gets candid about mental health

Charli D’Amelio is pulling back the curtain on life behind the viral videos—and she admits growing up hasn't been as glamorous as it looks.

During a candid YouTube Q&A filmed while hiking, the TikTok star opened up about the emotional weight of turning 22, revealing that adulthood has come with more responsibility—and more therapy.

"My mental health keeps declining," Charli admitted. "The age keeps going up, but the number of therapy sessions keeps going up too."

The influencer said being "fully being in charge for the first time" has been one of her biggest challenges, adding that she's struggled with "not having the guidance, or the mentors to help me or guide me for what decisions I should make or the life that I want to live."

Her comments arrive months after fans speculated about tension within the D'Amelio family, fueled by social media unfollows and her quiet exit from the family's snack brand.

Without diving into specifics, Charli acknowledged there is much more to the story.

"I would love to be able to really explain what was going on over those few months," she said, "but that means dedicated time because it was very sensitive."

She also hinted that she's ready to share more when the time feels right.

"It's something that I would love to be able to talk about and help other people through because I know it's not just me that had a hard winter."

Meanwhile, her father, Marc D'Amelio, has denied rumors of a family fallout, writing, "This is not true. We love Charli but she is being manipulated and I have the receipts... the time has come to set the record straight."

For now, Charli says she's reconnecting—with nature, herself and, hopefully, a healthier chapter ahead.