Taylor Swift sparks backlash for selling 'overpriced voice memos' on vinyl

Taylor Swift once again has social media pointing fingers at her for the long ongoing rollout for The Life of a Showgirl album.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has now sparked a debate among critics for selling her first recordings of the songs on the album, which they argue sound like "badly recorded voice memos."

The Opalite hitmaker appears to be recording the creative process for the album, as she goes, which she ended up making available as a limited edition vinyl for Swifties.

While many fans value the recordings as their prized possessions, many critics called it a "cash-grab," and called out fans for supporting such promotions.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift sparks 'Debut (TV)' speculations with new social media update

One X user wrote, "They're trying to sell voice memos now?" and "yes, purchasing this is a mental illness."

A third chimed in, "There is no way this is real lmao," while another added, "Selling some bull--it like this when the working class can barely even afford to live is absolutely insulting."

More wrote, "the market really does have a floor for everything huh," as well as "At this point, I’m convinced she’s just laughing at her fans for being willing to pay for literally anything. This is crazy."

Someone argued, "Tbh this says more about the intellect of her fans than her. She knows her audience and knows she can sell them garbage. It's on them for enabling her by purchasing this trash over and over again."

READ MORE: Noah Kahan sends fans wild with Taylor Swift collab 'easter egg'