Noah Kahan sends fans wild with Taylor Swift collab 'easter egg'

Noah Kahan sent fans into a frenzy with a glimpse of a Taylor Swift collaboration, after initially sparking the speculations earlier this year.

The 29-year-old indie folk musician took to social media and posted a TikTok video of a mashup featuring his song Orbiter and the pop superstar's Fresh Out the Slammer, and the video was quickly circulated all over the internet.

Fans on social media considered it an easter egg for a possible collaboration with Swift, who Kahan has previously called his "dream collaborator."

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Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "wait noah kahan just posted this mashup of orbiter and fresh out the slammer... @NoahKahan @taylorswift13 please god," and "Noah Kahan posted a vid of the Orbiter/FOTS mashup on TT? Does he know that now he has to find a way to get her on the stage to perform that with him??"

A third chimed in, "i think he's been trying to throw her a bone."

While another added, "i don’t believe that we live in a universe in which taylor swift and noah kahan hang out in a cozy cabin after skiing together and leave without co-writing either a gut wrenching nostalgia ridden or warm sentimental fuzzy feeling song," referring to Swift, and her husband Travis Kelce hanging out with Kahan back in March.

Someone quipped, "noah kahan x taylor swift collab when queen?"

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