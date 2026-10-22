Anthropic unveils Claude Duet to take on OpenAI's Dots, Meta's Muse

Anthropic has unveiled a preview of Claude Duet, an artificial intelligence agent aimed at challenging OpenAI’s Dots and Meta’s Muse.

The artificial intelligence company made the announcement in a blog post on Wednesday, October 21, and said it is designed for small businesses and professionals.

It can send users daily briefs, keep tabs on connected apps, and carry out a range of tasks that include building dashboards, scheduling meetings, and creating forex forecasts.

“It comes to you with what needs your attention, completes tasks you ask of it, keeps working even when you step away, and checks with you before it acts on your behalf,” Anthropic said.

The debut comes as competing products from Meta and OpenAI have started to show real traction with users.

Meta’s Muse, which the company promotes as a "personal AI agent,” launched last month and rocketed to the top of Apple’s App Store.

OpenAI unveiled dots, its “always-on agents,” during its annual developer conference weeks later.

While Meta has taunted its agent toward consumers, OpenAI’s product spans across two categories: enterprise and consumer markets.

On the other hand, Anthropic said on Wednesday, October 21, that Claude Duet is designed with a focus on targeting the workplace, while personal errands, like booking tickets, are not “quite as strong.”

The AI company began signing up for early access of Claude Duet on Wednesday, October 21, and said eligible users will be able to access it in two ways, either through app or the Claude website.

Claude Duet is available to Pro and Max subscribers during the preview.