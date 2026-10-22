Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler cleared of all charges

Katie Price’s ex-husband, Kieran Hayler found not guilty of all those charges he faced in a case which involved girl who was 13 at the time of that terrible event.

Hayler, 39, appeared at Lewes Crown Court over claims which are about an incident in West Sussex in 2016 as he was accused of rape and sexual assault but he denied the allegations.

After hearing the case, the jury found Hayler not guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Katie Price's ex's alleged words to teenage girl revealed in court

He, however, was also found not guilty for four other charges which also are about sexual activity with a kid.

During the trial, Hayler told the jury that he believed the allegations was “literally made up.” So the verdict mean that he now is cleared of all the charges in this case.

The news has also sparked massive attention to his past marriage to Katie Price as well. The two, moreover, were married at the time of the events but their relationship then came to end later.

READ MORE: Katie Price ‘threatened' ex Kieran Hayler over assault case

Katie Price and Kieran separated in 2018 and got divorced in 2021.

Price often been in the news because of her personal life as well but this court case was about the allegations against her ex Hayler.