‘Dune: Part Three’ sets new record as ‘The Odyssey’ falls behind

Dune: Part Three is already getting huge attention from movie fans, even though the film has not reached cinemas yet.

The upcoming sequel has beaten Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in advance ticket sales at London’s BFI IMAX.

The film sold 33,000 tickets in just 24 hours, earning £880,000 from advance bookings.

This is more than The Odyssey, which made £750,000 before its release. The result puts Denis Villeneuve’s new film ahead of several other major movies shown at the venue.

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Dune: Part Two earned £366,000 in advance sales, while Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer made £254,000. Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded £116,000.

Fans, however, have been waiting eagerly for the next chapter of the Dune story as the demand was clear last April when three opening weekend screenings sold out in less than an hour.

Two more preview screenings also sold out earlier this month.

The new film will be shown at BFI IMAX using a 70mm IMAX print, giving viewers the chance to enjoy the science fiction story on a huge screen.

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Timothée Chalamet return as Paul Atreides as Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh among the cast members as well.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18.