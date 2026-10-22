What is age-related macular degeneration? Everything to know about the condition affecting Dame Judi Dench

Dame Judi Dench, one of Britain’s most celebrated actresses, has revealed that worsening eyesight has forced her to stop acting on stage and in films.

She stated that’s he can longer read.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, October 22, the 91-year-old Oscar winner said her age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diagnosed in 212, had deteriorated to the point where performing was no longer possible.

She said: “I can’t be on stage, I can’t do a play anymore, I can’t do a film anymore. I can’t read anymore.”

“So you’ve got to adjust to all that, and make allowances for it and just get on and don’t think about it too much.”

What Is AMD?

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye disease that damages the macula, a tiny part of the retina required for clear vision. AMD is an irreversible eye disease that occurs mostly in older individuals. The macula allows one to read, drive, and recognize the faces of people around him/her.

What Are the Symptoms?

In the early stages, there may be no obvious symptoms. But, with the development of the disease, people face blurred or distorted central vision, problems with reading, and difficulty recognizing the faces of people. People with AMD have normal peripheral vision; that is why Dench can walk around but cannot see the faces of people who stand in front of her, as she explained in her description.

What Causes AMD?

As its name suggests, AMD develops due to the process of aging, and it also involves such factors as genetic predisposition, smoking, high blood pressure, and too much exposure to the sun. There are two types of AMD: "dry" and "wet" forms.

Can it be treated?

There’s no cure. For wet AMD, injections and laser therapy can slow progression. But for dry AMD, management focuses on lifestyle adaptations and low-vision aids.