Millie Bobby Brown shows off chic look during date night with Jake

Millie Bobby Brown shows off chic look during date night with husband Jake

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, enjoyed a night out together in New York City this week.

The couple held hands as they arrived at The Corner Store for dinner on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old actress looked stylish in pink cropped top, matching skirt and a jacket. She completed her look with heels, sunglasses and a black purse.

Whereas Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, kept things simple in a black polo shirt and navy trousers.

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Their outing, however, came just weeks after the couple shared happy news about their growing family.

Last month, Brown and Bongiovi welcomed their second child through adoption as the Stranger Things star later shared a sweet picture of the baby holding their fingers and wrote, “hi little guy!”

The couple are also parents to a daughter, whom they adopted in August 2025. They recently shared a family picture with both children to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Brown and Bongiovi started dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. They married in Italy in May 2024.

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She has also spoken about how she always wanted to adopt a child, saying that it was a dream since she was little.

Millie, moreover, also shared that she hopes to have a biological child one day.