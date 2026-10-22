Paul Rudd turns up at store after Kelly Clarkson calls out staff

Paul Rudd has been spotted at a Brooklyn shop that recently made headlines after Kelly Clarkson shared her bad experience there.

The actor’s visit has caught attention because it came just days after the singer spoke out about how she was treated.

Rudd visited Art of Play on October 21, wearing a black hoodie and grey trousers. The shop sells unusual items, including mechanical toys and birds that can sing.

Clarkson visited the store on October 10 because she wanted to see a mechanical singing bird called Molly.

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She, however, thought the bird was available for $15,000, but said the staff treated her as if she could not afford to buy anything.

The singer shared her anger on X and said the shop had lost a huge sale. She also told fans they could visit the store if they wanted to feel like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

Moreover, shop co owner Adam Rubin told New York magazine that the staff believed they had treated Clarkson like a normal customer.

He also said the incident had led to threats against the shop’s workers.

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Rubin later explained that Molly was not for sale, but a similar bird could be made specially.

The shop even joked about the attention by announcing that the bird’s price had gone up to $15 million.