US issues fresh China travel warning, says Americans risk wrongful detention

The US has issued a fresh travel warning for China and cautioned American citizens that they could face wrongful detention, surveillance and restrictions preventing them from leaving the country.

In an update advisory on October 19, the State Department added a special "D" designation that identifies countries where US nationals face a serious risk of wrongful detention.

However, China's overall travel advisory remains at Level 2, meaning Americans are advised to exercise increased caution rather than avoid travelling altogether.

But what prompted Washington to introduce the new warning?

According to the State Department, Chinese authorities can enforce national security and espionage laws broadly, potentially exposing foreign visitors to detention over activities considered routine elsewhere.

The advisory also warns that Americans may face exit bans without a transparent legal process, sometimes discovering the restrictions only when attempting to leave China.

US citizens of Chinese descent, people involved in business disputes and individuals with links to American government agencies are among those identified as facing heightened risks.

The warning comes amid Washington's efforts to secure the release of two Americans detained in China.

They include seismologist Chen Youlin, arrested in November 2024, and Myanmar-born scholar Min Zin, detained in June 2026.

Both have been accused of espionage by Chinese authorities, while Washington has designated their cases as wrongful detention.

Beijing has previously rejected allegations of wrongful detention, maintaining that the cases were handled according to Chinese law.

Interestingly, the United States removed the same wrongful detention indicator in 2024 following the release of several detained Americans.

American travellers have also been advised to register with the US government's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and establish regular communication plans with relatives.