Kourtney Kardashian credits Kanye West for helping shape her love story

Kourtney Kardashian followed an unexpected piece of dating advice from Kanye West before finding her happily-ever-after with Travis Barker.

On the Thursday, October 22, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star, 47, revealed that her former brother-in-law — who was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2021 — once encouraged her to avoid casual relationships until she met her future husband.

The confession came while Kourtney toured her stepson Landon Barker’s new home and jokingly advised him and his roommate to “wait for marriage” before getting intimate with anyone.

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“I remember Kanye told me, ‘I feel like God is calling me to tell you that you should not hook up with any randoms until you are with your husband,’” she recalled. “And I didn’t.”

The Poosh founder began dating the Blink-182 drummer in 2021 after years of friendship. The couple got engaged months later and married in three ceremonies, including celebrations in Santa Barbara and Italy. They welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

Before finding love with Travis, Kourtney dated Scott Disick on and off until 2015 and welcomed three children with him: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Meanwhile, Barker, 50, was married to Shanna Moakler from 2005 to 2008, and the pair also share daughter Alabama in addition to son Landon.

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