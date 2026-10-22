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Harry gets shocking update on lead solicitors in failed legal battle

The Duke of Sussex receives a surprising news about a law firm

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 22, 2026

Harry gets shocking update on lead solicitors in failed legal battle
Harry gets shocking update on lead solicitors in failed legal battle

Prince Harry has received a surprising news about a law firm involved in his in phone hacking case.

A law firm at the heart of Harry’s failed hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail has gone bankrupt, according to The Telegraph.

Thomson Heath Jenkins has reportedly called in insolvency practitioners, and the office has closed. One source in the company admitted it had been “a shock for staff”.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest claim, gives Duke a new title

It to mention here that the firm jointly instructed counsel for all seven celebrity claimants – the Duke of Sussex, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost and Sir Simon Hughes – in the high-profile privacy claim.

Mark Thomson, who founded the company in 2009 and owns 100 per cent of the shares, served as a coordinating solicitor for the whole group and personally represented Ms Frost and Sir Simon.

 In total, seven lawyers from the firm worked on the case.

The celebrities lost the High Court action in July and now face a potential bill of up to £34million. Courts reserve such orders for litigation involving conduct deemed "unreasonable" and falling "out of the norm".

A deadline of November 6 looms for the claimants to file any appeal, and the group is believed to be preparing challenges against both the costs order and certain elements of the judgment itself.

READ MORE: Prince Harry's friend drops biggest truth about Duke's secret reunion with William

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