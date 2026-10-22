LEGO’s Daft Punk set is coming in 2027: Here’s what we know

The two French electronic artists teamed up with Lego for an across-the-board collaboration featuring the release of a Lego set with the recreation of the pyramid stage used by Daft Punk during their legendary "Alive" tour of 2007.

The design of the stage was submitted to the LEGO Ideas Competition as a project by a father-son team, Patrick Harboun and his son, who won a music-themed competition in 2020 and gathered 10,000 supporters for the model to become officially developed.

The set will hit the stores in 2027.

"The pyramid stage is one of the most iconic elements of Daft Punk's visual universe, so it's only right that this fan-created design becomes the centre of attention in this collaboration," stated Cédric Hervet, Daft Punk's longtime creative director.

To announce the collaboration, Daft Punk released a video where Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo are depicted as helmeted Lego Minifigures wandering through the desert chasing a red brick.

The music features a tribute to the bassline of "Discovery" and the song "Human After All" released in 2005.

"The duo brought to life in new ways across the Lego brand via a mashup of unexpected moments and content that span music, culture, and creativity," was the promise by Lego.

"This partnership is unique in that our two brands share an enduring charm," commented Julia Goldin, the chief product and marketing officer of Lego. "This marks the start of a greater adventure—a collaborative creation made for fans who are ready to get lost in play."

Daft Punk has already met the iconic building blocks in the past, with their appearance as Lego Minifigures in Pharrell's animated documentary from 2024, "Piece by Piece." More set details will be revealed later in the year.