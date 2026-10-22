Todd Benzinger, 1990 World Series champion, dies at 63

Todd Benzinger, the hometown first baseman who caught the final out to seal the Cincinnati Reds’ 1990 World Series title, has died.

He was 63.

The Reds confirmed the news of Benzinger’s death. No cause of death was released.

Born in Dayton, Kentucky, and raised in New Richmond, Ohio, Benzinger was a fourth-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 1981 and spent nine seasons in the majors from 1987-95 with Boston, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

He joined his hometown Reds in 1989 and platooned at first base with Hal Morris on the 1990 club that went wire-to-wire to the NL West before sweeping the heavily favoured Athletics.

On October 20, 1990, Benzinger ranged into foul territory behind first base to catch Carney Lansford’s pop-up for the final out of Game 4, a moment that remains Cincinnati’s last championship.

Hall of Fame shortstop and teammate Barry Larkin said: “I saw him at an event this past summer in Cincinnati and he looked good. It’s kind of a shock out of nowhere. He was a super nice guy… just a really good, solid guy.”

Benzinger remained deeply connected to the organisation after retiring, appearing at Redsfest, the Reds Caravan and fantasy camp, and managing the Single-A Dayton Dragons in 2009-10. He was also an active youth baseball coach in his community.