South Korea’s celebrity shark foil rescue attempt, returns to Busan canal

A famed dusky shark nicknamed Bukangi has swum back into a Busan canal just hours after rescuers spent more than eight hours guiding her toward the open sea.

The three-meter (10-ft) female shark became an unlikely sensation after she was first spotted in the canal at Busan’s North Port in mid-September.

Officials estimated she drew more than 1.7 million visitors to the waterfront, and the city adopted her as an unofficial mascot.

On Wednesday, October 21, dozens of workers manoeuvred a floating platform through the canal, using oars to nudge the shark along as hundreds of spectators cheered from the banks.

After lingering near the canal’s mouth, Bukangi eventually swam out, prompting Mayor Chun Jae-soo to declare the operation a success.

But by Thursday morning, October 22, the shark had slipped beneath an outer barrier net and returned to the waterway, becoming trapped between two layers of netting about 55 yards into the canal.

Rescuers removed the outer net to free her and reinforced the remaining barrier, though Bukangi has continued circling back toward the mouth rather than heading out to sea.

The rescue has divided Busan. Some residents argued the shark had made the canal her home and should be left alone, while others worried about her health. Falling water temperatures added to concerns.

South Korea’s National Institute of Fisheries Science identified Bukangi as a female dusky shark, a species classified as endangered. Experts believe warming ocean temperatures may bring more sharks to Busan’s waters in the future.

Authorities said no further rescue attempts are currently necessary, as her condition is stable, but they will continue monitoring her.