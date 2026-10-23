Tom Skerritt, Tom Cruise's ‘Top Gun’ mentor, dies at 93: Cause of death revealed

Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt, best remembered for playing Tom Cruise's flight instructor in Top Gun, has died at the age of 93.

The Emmy-winning actor died Wednesday, October 21, of natural causes, his family confirmed in a statement released Thursday.

Skerritt played Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, portraying the experienced naval aviator who mentored Cruise's character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

But his career extended far beyond the iconic aviation film.

He also starred as Captain Dallas in Ridley Scott's 1979 science-fiction horror classic Alien, becoming one of the film's most recognisable characters.

Skerritt's family remembered him for his humour, curiosity, wisdom and generosity, saying his interests extended beyond acting to storytelling, nature and helping others.

Born in Detroit in 1933, Skerritt served in the US Air Force before pursuing acting, a background that added a personal connection to his later role in Top Gun.

His Hollywood career began with the 1962 film War Hunt, followed by appearances in productions including MASH*, Steel Magnolias and A River Runs Through It.

Interestingly, despite appearing in some of Hollywood's biggest films, Skerritt won his only Emmy Award for television.

He received the honour in 1993 for playing Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the drama series Picket Fences.

Away from the screen, he also co-founded the Red Badge Project, an initiative supporting military veterans through storytelling and creative expression.

Skerritt remained active in entertainment well into his later years, appearing in the 2025 film Broke.

He is survived by his wife Julie Tokashiki and five children.