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Khloé Kardashian denies Scott Disick dating rumours

Khloé Kardashian calls Scott Disick her “real legit brother” on podcast

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Published October 23, 2026

Khloé Kardashian denies Scott Disick dating rumours

Khloé Kardashian has again denied that she is dating Scott Disick, saying she has “no idea” where the rumors came from. 

She addressed them on the Thursday, 22 October episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, around the 15-minute mark, beginning with “Oh my god, this Scott thing”.

Kardashian pointed to editing around a scene in the latest season of The Kardashians, in which she and Disick joke about having a child together.

Read more: Khloe Kardashian gives rare glimpse into gatherings with sisters' partners

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Disick’s ex-fiancée, mentioned the scene off camera. Khloé called Disick her “real legit brother”, and said he is the father of her two nephews and niece. 

She joked that he would be considered a stepdad and uncle to her two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. 

Disick shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Kourtney.

In the same episode, Khloé spoke about her four years of celibacy and being hounded about when she will have sex again.

The rumours have followed the pair for years. 

On a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Disick joked about dating Khloé after Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, and Khloé clarified: “No, we haven’t.” 

When Disick joined her podcast, he said the idea was “psychotic”. 

They have also said that the two are family and friends, and in a joint statement described their bond as “great friends”. 

Speculation flared again in February, after a blind item on a gossip site that fans linked to them. The blind item did not name them, and neither Kardashian nor Disick confirmed anything.

Read more: Khloé Kardashian makes sweet gesture toward ex Tristan Thompson's brother

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