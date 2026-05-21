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Khloe Kardashian gives rare glimpse into gatherings with sisters' partners

Khloe Kardashian describes family outings with Jacob Elordi, Timothee Chalamet, and Lewis Hamilton
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

Khloe Kardashian gives rare glimpse into gatherings with sisters&apos; partners
Khloe Kardashian gives rare glimpse into gatherings with sisters' partners

Khloe Kardashian shared a peak into her family's Hollywood-centred gatherings with guests like her sister Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet, as well as Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Jacob Elordi, and Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton.

The 41-year-old media personality revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, recently hosted a movie screening for Michael at her home, which all the sisters and their boyfriends/ husbands attended.

Khloe spoke about the gathering during the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, joking about how among all the couples she was hanging out with her mom, being the only single sibling. 

While Khloe candidly spilled the detail during the show, fans on social media reshared the clip several times, sharing how unrealistic it sounds with one family hanging out with all the famous names. 

One X user joked, "all these names put together feel like witnessing someone's tomodachi's island," while others added, "i can't believe all the icons are in the kardashian clan now," and "A-lister family only."

The Good American founder herself shared that she had to miss some of the movie because she left early to put her kids to bed.

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