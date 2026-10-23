Prince William joins exclusive royal chat-show club after Kate's confession

After Princess Kate’s busy day of royal engagements, Prince William made an unexpected appearance on one of Britain’s best-loved chat shows.

The Prince of Wales joined Graham Norton on Thursday, 22 October, for a special edition of The Graham Norton Showdedicated.

Sitting alongside Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham, William made history as the first royal to appear on the long-running programme.

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At the heart of the discussion was William’s ambition to change the way people talk about the climate crisis.

“For many years I was hearing stories about environment issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom which got me down,” he explained.



“I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic.”

He said that the idea for Earthshot Prize grew from a desire to bring “urgency and optimism together.”

William also revealed that he and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are obsessed with The Celebrity Traitors.

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His childhood ambition was rather different from his future role, admitting that he once wanted to become a policeman.