Prince William, Princess Kate release video message after Harry’s plea

Prince William and Princess Catherine, who have been deliberately kept their silence on the Sussexes after their return to Britain, shared an update as new drama with Prince Harry unfolds.

The Duke of Sussex had appeared on the GQ’s One More Question podcast around the same time as the Oman State Visit, a very important engagement the royals had been carrying out on the request of the Government.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as the successors to King Charles and Queen Camilla, were tasked to receive the honoured royal guests, and followed by their attendance at the State Banquet.

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Kensington Palace shared a video update of the Waleses, highlighting the special moments of the day. This also included the glimpse of the speech in which the King had praised William and showed his confidence in the ability to carry on his legacy.

“A banquet celebrating the relationship between Oman and the UK for the State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik,” the description read.

It is understood that the Palace is particularly “seething” about the diary clash this time around, as Harry rehashes the family estrangement publicly again.

There is no formal response to the interview but it seems that William and Kate are sticking to their policy of ignoring the noise from the Sussex camp as much as possible.

Even though Harry has made a public plea once again inviting for a reconciliation, it seems that the move severely missed its mark.

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