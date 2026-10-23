Ariana Grande follows Billie Eilish's footsteps for big decision: 'Collab?'

Ariana Grande has revealed her new life update which excited fans beyond measure, as they consider it to be a hint about a much-anticipated collaboration.

The 33-year-old pop icon took to Instagram and debuted her new hair - a bob after maintaining her signature ponytail look for years.

The petal hitmaker appeared to be hinting at a new collaboration to fans, as the timing of her transformation totally aligned with Billie Eilish revealing the same haircut.

While some fans debated whether bob is just the new hair trend, many were convinced that the two pop stars are keeping a secret.

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Flocking to X, fans wrote, "ARIANA AND BILLIE WITH MATCHING BOBS??" and "wait a min.... could they be teasing a collab???"

A third chimed in, "she looks so good i can’t," while more added, "billie and ariana def planned the big chop in a group chat," and "Not her and Billie synching up omg."

Someone chimed in, "a collab is cominggg," and "this cannot just been a coincidence."

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