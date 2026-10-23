 
Geo News

Ariana Grande follows Billie Eilish's footsteps for big decision: 'Collab?'

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish spark collab speculations with exciting hint

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 23, 2026

Ariana Grande follows Billie Eilishs footsteps for big decision: Collab?
Ariana Grande follows Billie Eilish's footsteps for big decision: 'Collab?'

Ariana Grande has revealed her new life update which excited fans beyond measure, as they consider it to be a hint about a much-anticipated collaboration.

The 33-year-old pop icon took to Instagram and debuted her new hair - a bob after maintaining her signature ponytail look for years.

The petal hitmaker appeared to be hinting at a new collaboration to fans, as the timing of her transformation totally aligned with Billie Eilish revealing the same haircut.

While some fans debated whether bob is just the new hair trend, many were convinced that the two pop stars are keeping a secret.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's exit leads to major project cancellation

Flocking to X, fans wrote, "ARIANA AND BILLIE WITH MATCHING BOBS??" and "wait a min.... could they be teasing a collab???"

A third chimed in, "she looks so good i can’t," while more added, "billie and ariana def planned the big chop in a group chat," and "Not her and Billie synching up omg."

Someone chimed in, "a collab is cominggg," and "this cannot just been a coincidence."

READ MORE: Ariana Grande announces death of her first-ever dog, Coco

Make us preferred on Google
Jenna Ortega gets honest about her lifelong battle with OCD
Jenna Ortega gets honest about her lifelong battle with OCD
Billie Eilish debuts new 180-degree transformation amid 'BE4' speculations
Billie Eilish debuts new 180-degree transformation amid 'BE4' speculations
Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Kim Kardashian's 46th birthday
Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Kim Kardashian's 46th birthday
Shazam! star Michael Gray, TV's original Billy Batson, dies at 75
Shazam! star Michael Gray, TV's original Billy Batson, dies at 75
Khloé Kardashian denies Scott Disick dating rumours
Khloé Kardashian denies Scott Disick dating rumours
Evangeline Lilly explains why she left Hollywood
Evangeline Lilly explains why she left Hollywood
Kristen Bell on parenting daughters through puberty: 'Brutal'
Kristen Bell on parenting daughters through puberty: 'Brutal'
Tom Skerritt, star of 'Top Gun', 'Alien' and 'Picket Fences', dies at 93
Tom Skerritt, star of 'Top Gun', 'Alien' and 'Picket Fences', dies at 93