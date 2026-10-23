Maya Hawke analyses Taylor Swift's mastery over songwriting

Taylor Swift superfan Maya Hawke dives deep into pop star's 'epic' writing style

Maya Hawke, who is a big Taylor Swift fan, was asked about the pop icon in a new interview, and she turned her answer into a short masterclass about the Love Story singer's songwriting.

The Stranger Things star was asked which songs by the pop superstar would she include in an “American anthology of poetry,” to which she responded with But Daddy I Love Him and Betty.

Explaining her reason behind the choice, Hawke said, “They tell a full story like an epic poetry. They do it without using clichés. They tell an original story that plays on themes and historical ideas.”

She noted that these tracks are “extremely complete, kind of epic journeys” and applauded Swift for telling such vast stories within a few minutes, naming her lyrics “concentrated humanity.”

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Hawke's comments warmed Swifties' hearts as they took to social media, and wrote, "Betty doesn’t get enough praise from the fandom. Thank you Maya!" and "But daddy I love him is acc such a deep and iconic answer."

One penned, "More reasons to like Maya. Great song choices and analysis," while another agreed, "she gets itt."

More added, "shes always said taylor has been a big inspiration for her," and "I LIKE THIS QUEEN EVEN MORE."

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