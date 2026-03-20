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Maya Hawke bows to Taylor Swift in surprise move

Maya Hawke pays tribute to Taylor Swift for being voice of a generation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 20, 2026

Maya Hawke bows to Taylor Swift in surprise move
Maya Hawke pays tribute to Taylor Swift for being voice of a generation

Maya Hawke believes that the music industry at present owes a great deal to Taylor Swift, who has been integral in shaping up the voice of a generation of listeners. 

The 27-year-old singer and actress sat down for a candid interview and talked about taking inspiration from the pop superstar, 36.

Praising the Eras Tour performer, Hawke said, "I think she made a generation of young people who listen to music and think, 'Oh, wow, my life could matter. Like, my feelings could matter,'" in interview with Rolling Stone.

Singing about the details of her personal life, and stitching up lyrics inspired from her real experiences enhance the storytelling ability in Swift's songs, which the Stranger Things star described as the relatability factor which makes listers feel seen and understood. 

The Grammy winner has altered the music industry with her specific confessional songwriting, which has become a new branch of songs with musicians like Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, and more creating music inspired by the same genre. 

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