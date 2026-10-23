John Mayer returns first solo after five-year of hiatus

John Mayer is back with new music — and his latest love song sounds like a game nobody can quite win.

The singer-songwriter released Tom and Jerry on October 23, marking his first solo song in more than five years. The track captures the push-and-pull of a relationship where one person seems interested only when someone else is in the picture.

“You only want me when you got someone / You only want me when it’s wrong / Come out and just tell me / What you’ve been thinkin’ all along,” Mayer sings.

Read More: John Mayer breaks social media silence for special announcement

He later added, “It’s not too late / It’s easy if you try / Whatever his name is / Just tell him goodbye.”

So, romance with a side of emotional hide-and-seek.

Mayer, 49, explained on Instagram that the song’s unusual title began as a simple label for an early recording.

“‘Tom and Jerry’ was the name I used when saving my first voice memo with this song idea,” he wrote, referencing the famous cartoon.

“‘And if you ever come through, which I doubt you’ll do, I’ll run away with you.’ From that moment on, the adventure began in bringing that feeling to life.”

His last solo album, Sob Rock, arrived in 2021. After years of touring, Mayer recently promised fans new music was on the way. “Thank you for waiting.” he wrote alongside his latest announcement.

He’s also launching Sob Rock Records in partnership with UMG’s Mercury Records, calling the creative process increasingly rewarding.

Meanwhile, Mayer has plenty more on his calendar.

In 2027, he’ll headline a 21-show residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere, performing solo, with his full band and alongside Steve Jordan and Pino Palladino.



