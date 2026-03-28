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John Mayer, Kat Stickler part ways after 'serious' relationship

John Mayer and Kat Stickler break up amid reports of settling down together

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 28, 2026

John Mayer, Kat Stickler part ways after &apos;serious&apos; relationship
John Mayer and Kat Stickler break up amid reports of settling down together

John Mayer and Kat Stickler's relationship has come to an end after they were reportedly planning on settling down together.

The musician and the influencer sparked dating rumours in October 2025, and were frequently spotted dining together and spending time with each other in New York City.

While the Gravity hitmaker was believed to be actively pursuing the social media star, and introducing her to his friends and family, the couple suddenly broke off in March. 

Mayer and Stickler quietly split ways as an insider told the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, which came as a surprise to people.

Following the news social media sleuths noticed that the pair stopped 'liking' each other's posts in February this year.

The breakup news surfaced after an insider revealed that the New Light singer was "looking to seriously date" and settle down with Stickler.

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