Prince William shares message for 'Traitors', reveals dream job

Prince William stunned viwers as he made history with a surprise appearance on Britain's biggest chat show, revealing the shocking dream job he would have had if he wasn't born to be King.

The heir to the British throne also opened up like never before about his family's secret obsession with 'The Celebrity Traitors' on The Graham Norton Show, sahring uncensored and unfiltered truth in his message to the audience.

King Charles proud son walked out on stage to joyful cheers and gasps while host Graham was in conversation with celebrity guests Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham in a pre-recorded episode on Thursday night.

READ MORE: King Charles first health update of 2026 shared by his son

Kensington Palace released the first image of William with the guests nd the host of the show on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, appealing to fans to watch with the caption: "Joining the iconic red sofa for a very special @earthshotprize edition of the @thegrahamnortonshowofficial."

The future monarch also discussed his work on the Earthshot Prize, which he set up in 2020.

To a aquestion about BBC show "Traitors", he said: "I love it, the family love it. Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It's really good telly."

He hilariously added: 'I saw Ross Kemp the day after the first episode and I couldn't help but try – in the most appropriate way – to touch him to see what reaction I got from him. Turns out he was really jumpy!'

Princess Kate's husband also broke his silence on his dream job, speaking about what he would be if he were not set to be king.

Harry's brother, who took to Graham's sofa as a surprise guest, said that he would have been a police officer or a DJ.

William's mention of 'Traitors' also came as a surprise to fans, who began connecting it to former working members of the Firm who failed to project a positive image of the monarchy, amid Harry's presence in the UK and Andrew's fall from grace.

"I did want to be a policeman when I was younger, I thought I could make a good one. And then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ – I wasn't very good,' said William.

He revealed that he uses 'music and film' to wind down: "I love getting immersed in deep–thinking films. I like action films too, but I like something a bit different."

"I'm a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does. His films are are fantastic – The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that. He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining."

READ MORE: Prince Harry's friend drops biggest truth about Duke's secret reunion with William