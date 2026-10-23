King Charles first health update of 2026 shared by his son

King Charles' long-awaited health update has been shared by his son during an emotional discussion about the significance of parents in one's life.

Buckingham Palace announced that the monararch's undisclosed form of cancer in 2024 shortly after his prostate surgery.

Since then, the King has been undertaking cancer treatment. At the end of 2025, Charles shared good news with his well-wishers, revealing that his treatment will be reduced in the coming days.

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Now, Prince Harry, the King's youngest son, has been asked about the well-being of his father during an interview with GQ's Zach Baron.

The Duke of Sussex talked about how his mother's untimely and tragic death affected him, and now his father has also been dealing with a serious medical condition.

Zach said, "I would think having suffered the traumatic death of a parent, that something like this could be very triggering in that respect... having a sick parent now."

Harry delighted fans by saying that his father, King Charles, is "getting better."

However, he added, "But yeah, I think there’s a big difference between losing one parent and losing two. From the friends of mine that have lost two, they go, 'Well, now I’m an orphan,' even if you’re in your 40s or 50s. I’ve never heard someone say that to me before.

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"I was like, 'Wow, I hadn’t considered that.'"