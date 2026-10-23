Jaylen Brown takes shot at Jayson Tatum after win over Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown takes shot at Jayson Tatum after win over Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown was the driving force in the 76ers' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, finishing with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

But after the win, he appeared to take a shot at former Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, sending NBA fans into a frenzy.

On Thursday, October 22, Brown jumped in the comments section on a Bleacher Report post featuring Tatum explaining how he found out about the trade, dropping a blue cap emoji.

The 'cap', meaning someone is being untruthful, appeared to respond to Tatum's story told about the day the Boston Celtics traded Brown.

Jaylen Brown takes shot at Jayson Tatum after win over Cavaliers

Tatum said, in a documentary that was released on his own YouTube channel, that he was “just as much caught off guard as the rest of the world" when Boston traded Brown to Philadelphia this summer.

Tatum said he was in Las Vegas when someone with him informed him of the news after playing in an on-the-spot basketball game.

“He handed me a towel,” Tatum recalled.

“He was like, ‘Yo, put this on your face. Don’t react. They just traded him.’

“I’m like, ‘Oh, s**t,’” Tatum added. “I’m like, ‘Where?’ He said Philly. I said, ‘You traded him down the street?’”

Brown’s comment under the post appeared to hint that he thought Tatum was lying.

However, he didn’t detail which part of the video he presumed was misleading.