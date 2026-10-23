Megan Fox 'done' with Machine Gun Kelly as rapper moves on with Dakota Johnson

The former couple, who called off their engagement in November 2024 and welcomed their child together in March 2025

Megan Fox reportedly does not care about her ex Machine Gun Kelly's new romance with Dakota Johnson.

The actress, 40, who shares 18-month-old daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker with the musician, 36, has vowed to focus on other priorities in her life.

Fox is 'unbothered' that her ex has moved on, and she is not interested in getting involved in his love life, sources told TMZ.

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson, MGK get closer with secret dates and dark humour

Insiders also told the outlet that Fox is currently single and plans to keep it that way as she focuses on being a hands-on mother and making money.

This comes just shortly after Fox launched her exclusive content page on Subs.com and after her new ad campaign for telehealth company Ro was released.

The former couple, who called off their engagement in November 2024 and welcomed their child together in March 2025, reportedly no longer have any kind of relationship outside of co-parenting.

'MGK and Megan are done and only communicate about their daughter and co-parenting logistics,' a source told Us Weekly in late September.

'They both know they have toxic tendencies and it's much better this way.'

The source also said that the rapper 'will always love Megan and have a soft spot for her' but said he 'gave up pursuing a romantic relationship with her several months ago.'

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson and MGK are dating?