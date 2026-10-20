Dakota Johnson, MGK get closer with secret dates and dark humour

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, and Dakota Johnson’s romance is heating up behind the scenes with secret dates.

The magic ingredient to their budding romance is shared love of dry humour, dark jokes and making each other laugh.

A source close to the 36-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealed that the pair have been going on dates that have largely flown under the radar.

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“They have been out on dates that people don’t know about because there aren’t any photos,” the insider divulged, adding that the two are in the “dating phase” but “aren’t ready to go official yet.”

While the Materialists actress and the Rap Devil hitmaker are reportedly spending more time together away from the watchful eyes of the paparazzi, their sense of humour is bringing them closer.

Over the past few months, they reportedly bonded over their “same dry and dark sense of humour,” with the insider spilling that they “make each other laugh.”

“They both really like each other and have been seeing each other more frequently,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, but they’re growing closer every time they hang out.”

For the unversed, Johnson, 37, and MGK first sparked dating speculation in September, when they were photographed together in New York City on September 12.

The two were spotted arriving at Taylor Swift's apartment before returning to a hotel.

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