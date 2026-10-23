No shortage of flu vaccines in Pakistan, says health minister

A nurse prepares an injection of the influenza vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 10, 2013. — Reuters

Multinational flu vaccine brands remain unavailable.

Cabinet approval awaited for proposed vaccine prices.

Minister says Chinese-manufactured vaccine remains available.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has rejected reports of a flu vaccine shortage in Pakistan, saying vaccines remain available in the market despite the unavailability of specific multinational brands.

Speaking to Geo News, Kamal said the issue concerned particular brands whose requested prices had not yet received approval from the federal government.

“The flu vaccine is present in the market, and there are several brands of flu vaccines available,” the minister said.

His remarks came as medical store owners in Lahore reported that flu vaccines were largely unavailable, with only a Chinese-manufactured vaccine reaching the market in limited quantities.

According to the store owners, the limited supply has pushed the price of a vaccine previously available for Rs1,200 to Rs1,640.

Vaccines manufactured by two multinational companies could not be imported because the federal cabinet had yet to determine their prices, Geo News has learned.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials told Geo News that the regulator had determined the proposed price in December last year and forwarded the matter to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The matter subsequently went through government committees but has yet to receive final approval from the federal cabinet.

Kamal, however, maintained that the absence of particular brands — including Abbot — did not amount to a shortage of flu vaccines.

“Vaccines from other brands are available in the market, and there is no shortage of those,” he said.

The minister said one of the brands had refused to continue selling its vaccine at the existing price and sought an increase, which he acknowledged “may well be justified”.

He said the relevant committee had completed its deliberations and submitted its proposal to the cabinet, where final approval was required.

Chinese vaccine

When it was pointed out that influenza vaccines other than the Chinese-manufactured product were unavailable, Kamal defended the vaccine available in the market.

“What is the issue with the Chinese-manufactured vaccine? Is there any problem with it?” he questioned, adding that the product had been approved by the relevant authorities.

Kamal said no tablet, drug or dose could be sold in Pakistan without approval from DRAP.

He also stressed that neither the health ministry nor DRAP had the authority to independently determine drug prices.

“The law explicitly states that no individual minister, federal health minister, or DRAP can fix drug prices on their own,” he said, adding that approval and determination of drug prices rested with the federal cabinet.

The minister said a cabinet subcommittee headed by the finance minister had dealt with the pricing matter and submitted its proposals to the cabinet through the prime minister.

Meanwhile, medical experts said elderly people are generally advised to receive the flu vaccine in September, adding that vaccination helps improve immunity among elderly people and patients.

Insulin shortage raised in NA

Separately, the shortage of insulin was raised during a National Assembly session after lawmaker Amna Batool drew attention to the matter.

Responding to the issue, Parliamentary Secretary Nelson Azeem said the shortage was linked to an imported product coming from Germany, adding that its supply problems were affecting Europe as well.

He said the situation would improve once supplies resumed and added that an alternative insulin product was available for use.

According to Azeem, Pakistan previously received 3,500 insulin kits, but the number had now fallen to 1,000.

“If the product is not being manufactured, its supply will be difficult,” he said.



— Additional reporting by Waqar Satti.