Kim Kardashian brings glamour to Rome as she celebrates turning 46

Kim Kardashian made sure all eyes were on her during her latest trip to Rome, where she continued celebrating her 46th birthday.

But while her bold outfit caught attention, there is also a happy update in her love life as Kim has admitted she is very happy with Lewis Hamilton.

The reality star was seen with her mother, Kris Jenner, as they visited a Bvlgari store on Friday.

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Kim, however, wore white gown with a very deep neckline that showed off her famous curves. She finished the look with tall platform heels and tied her hair into a high ponytail, whereas her mother, Kris also looked stylish in a pink Chanel jacket and a maroon outfit.

Hamilton was not with Kim as he was in Austin for the US Grand Prix. Moreover, Kim recently spoke about their relationship on The Kardashians.

While talking to comedian Nikki Glaser, she said she was “really, really happy.”

The mother of four also explained that she spent five years single because she wanted time to heal and focus on herself before starting a new relationship.

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The couple have been linked since February and have since made their romance public.

A source told People that Kim's family likes Hamilton and that she is very interested in him.