Ryan Gosling reopens exciting chapter after 17 years

Ryan Gosling may soon be back in the music world with a project he started many years ago.

His band, Dead Man’s Bones, has shared a new video that hints at its return after 17 years away from the music scene.

The band posted the video on Instagram on Thursday, giving fans a look at what is coming next.

The clip shows a man’s face in the middle of a spiral as he speaks in a spooky voice about ghosts waiting to return. He ends his message with a scary laugh before the words “new music” appear on the screen.

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A young girl’s voice then calls out October 27 as the date for the new release.

Gosling, however, started the rock duo with Zach Shields in the late 2000s. The two made music about ghosts and monsters, giving their songs a spooky feel.

They released their only album, Dead Man’s Bones, in 2009, with help from a children’s choir.

Gosling’s partner, Eva Mendes, also gave fans a hint earlier that day as she he joked online about trying to bring new music from the band into the world.

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Later, she shared the announcement video and said Gosling had kept his promise to her.

Gosling has also shown his singing skills in La La Land and Barbie, performing I’m Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars.