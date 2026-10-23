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Julia Roberts leads tributes to 'gentle man' Tom Skerrit: 'RIP'

The 'Picket Fences' and 'Top Gun' star passed away due to natural causes at the age of 93

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Web Desk
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Published October 23, 2026

Skerrit and Roberts played father and daughter on Steel Magnolias
Skerrit and Roberts played father and daughter on 'Steel Magnolias'  

Tom Skerrit is being remembered by his former costars after his death at age 93.

Leading the tributes was Julia Roberts, who starred alongside the veteran actor on the 1989 drama Steel Magnolias. In an ensemble cast which also featured Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Shirley MacLaine, Skerrit played Drum, the father of Roberts’ character Shelby Eatenton Latcherie.

“A shining light of a gentle man. RIP” Roberts, 58, wrote alongside a picture of a scene from the film which captured the moment Drum learned that his daughter is expecting a baby.

READ MORE: Tom Skerrit, Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' mentor, dies at 93

Skerrit, whose career spanned decades and included films such as Top Gun, MASH, Alien, A River Runs Through It and Contact, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, October 21.

He also starred as Sheriff Jimmy Brock on the television drama Picket Fences, earning an Emmy in 1993.

Lauren Holly, who appeared alongside Skerritt on the series, paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “He was our leader. His example made those years such a joy and we all loved and respected him so much.” 

Kathy Baker, who played his wife on Picket Fences, also called Skerritt her “dear friend,” praising his kindness and generosity as a colleague.

READ MORE: Who killed 'Top Gun' actor James Handy? 911 call reveals shocking details

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