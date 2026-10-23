Russian diesel heads to US for first time since 2022 after Trump-Putin deal

A tanker carrying 40,000 metric tonnes of Russian diesel is heading towards New York following an agreement between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, marking a significant shift in Washington's energy policy towards Moscow.

The Malta-flagged vessel, Agioi Fanendes, loaded the fuel at Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22 and is expected to reach the United States on November 7, according to ship-tracking data cited by Reuters.

The shipment would be the first Russian petroleum cargo imported by the US since former president Joe Biden banned Russian oil and fuel imports in 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump announced the agreement on October 9 as part of efforts to bring down soaring diesel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The deal also saw Washington ease parts of its sanctions against Russia, while Moscow agreed to lift its own restrictions on diesel exports.

Under the arrangement, Russia is expected to initially supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel to international markets, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and another one million tonnes thereafter.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that the first tanker had departed, adding that further shipments would follow.

However, he did not specify the vessel's destination.

The identities of the buyer and seller also remain unknown.

The development comes as Ukraine and its allies continue pressing for tougher economic restrictions on Russia over the ongoing war.

Since the European Union banned Russian petroleum products in February 2023, Moscow has largely redirected diesel exports towards Turkey, Brazil and African markets.