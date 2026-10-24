Yung Miami claims Drake left her on read over 'Spend Dat' remix

Yung Miami says Drake left her on read after she asked him to join the remix of her hit Spend Dat.

The rapper discussed it in an interview with Nessa Diab on Hot 97 this week.

“Drake left me on read. I’m like, ‘Drake, what did I do?’ I love Drake… Just tell me no. I’m good with the no, but leaving me on read is like, what?”

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In June, on the BET Awards red carpet, she said she wanted him on the record.

“You gotta stay tuned for that, but I really want Drake,” she said, calling him Champagne Papi and Iceman and joking that he needed to pick up the phone.

No such remix has appeared.

The official Spend Dat remix instead features Kodak Black and Lil Baby, and reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

She also recruited Vybz Kartel and Shenseea for an international remix. The song is platinum certified and gave her a strong solo moment after her years with City Girls.

It is not the first time. Yung Miami told Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast in June that she messaged Drake about his hopping on Take Me to Chanel, an unreleased track.

His response was only a like on the message.

She stayed good-natured about the lack of a reply.

“I just respect Drake. Drake is Drake, period,” she said. “I’ve always been a Drake fan, always gave him his flowers, personally love Drake, never rode the hate train.”

The two have worked together before, on City Girls’ In My Feelings. Drake has been busy with his own Iceman run this year.

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