Vogue Williams praises Spencer Matthews as couple tackle fours kids and home

Vogue Williams has opened up about balancing her career and personal life, discussing how she is navigating having 'four kids,' moving house and undergoing a renovation with her husband Spencer Matthews.

The couple, who met while filming The Jump in 2017 and married in June 2018, share children Theodore, eight, Gigi, six, and Otto, four, and newborn Remy Valentine.

Vogue and Spencer are currently undertaking an extensive 18-month renovation of their home in Battersea.

READ MORE: Vogue Williams shares sweet family moments following birth of baby Remy

Giving her and Spencer some rare credit on the recent episode of her podcast, Vogue said she is 'really proud' of how they have handled things recently.

Speaking on My Therapist Ghosted Me, she said: 'I was actually I was thinking about myself and Spencer yesterday and like it's rare to give yourself a compliment.

'But I was like, "Spenny, do you know what? I am proud of us. We have navigated having four kids, doing two moves, doing a renovation, and we still f****** really like each other.

Elsewhere in the interview, Vogue also addressed comments Spencer made about who loves more in their relationship during his appearance on Katherine Ryan's podcast, where he claimed that he loves her 'more.'

READ MORE: Vogue Williams reveals she's back to 'job' after birth of baby Remy