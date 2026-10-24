Meghan Markle’s pal reveals why she kept silent on father’s allegations

Meghan Markle had broken her silence over some distressing issue relating to her father that she reportedly had been facing in privately.

While there is an investigation taking place, Thomas Markle Sr has been accused of child sexual abuse.

Meghan had released a statement expressing her dismay and heartbreak for the children affected in the case and hoped justice would be served. She also emphasised that this had been a key reason for the estrangement.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's father breaks silence as 'sick lies' take toll

According to a friend of Meghan, the mum of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is feeling “relief” and she is “utterly devastated by all of this”.

In her earlier statement, the Duchess of Sussex had shared that in 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

That letter was subsequently shared with her, informing her of the disturbing allegations while being assured that it was all investigated.

“Above all, her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. Their welfare and protection have to come first, the friend told The Sun.

They also noted that she was asked to keep quiet about the matter, especially since it was around her wedding.

“She has been guided by legal advice about what she could say publicly and has had to live with the frustration of not being able to speak openly, while trusting that the appropriate authorities would do their job.”

The pal continued, “It is a shame it has taken this long for these concerns to receive this level of attention, but she does want to acknowledge and thank The Sun for shining a light on the issues and helping bring the protection of children into sharper focus.

“Whatever the circumstances, making sure that vulnerable - children are safe and that any ¬concerns are properly investigated has to be what matters most.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle on Thomas Markle's 'sickening' crime