Meghan Markle's father breaks silence as 'sick lies' take toll

Thomas Markle finally spoke out after his son accused him of keeping possession of child pornography.

According to The Sun, Thomas Markle Jr. made shocking claims about finding disturbing content on the electronic devices of his father at his home in the Philippines.

Also, Meghan Markle criticised her father's 'sickening' actions and urged authorities to take necessary action.

READ MORE: Meghan on Thomas Markle 'sickening' crime: 'I protect Archie, Lilibet'

However, the 82-year-old talked to the Daily Mail, denying the 'sick lies' aimed at him.

He said, "I'm shocked, I'm hurt, and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.

"This is bull****. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."