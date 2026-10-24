Lisa Faulkner shares regret over how she treated her mother before losing her

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode started their relationship in 2015, married in October 2019 in a ceremony in Aynhoe Park, Oxfordshire

Lisa Faulkner has opened about the haunting guilt she still feels in a candid interview.

The actress and TV chef shared painful insights into her teenage years, revealing that struggled to come to terms with her mother's death from cancer, after the pair clashed during her adolescence.

It is worth noting that Lisa was just 16 years old when her mother, Julie, died from cancer at the age of 44.

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The Baby Juice Express star revealed that she and her mother were not on good terms when she was diagnosed, admitting that she had 'no idea' how seriously ill she was.

The star was diagnosed with breast cancer herself earlier this year, but revealed this week she has been given the all clear.

Lisa said: 'I just remember my mum saying, my mum and dad must have sat us down and said that she started with an ulcer in her tongue and it ended up being cancer, and they really shielded us from the gravity of it.

'I remember going to see her, she had radiotherapy and we weren't allowed to go near her. So things have changed now because I was so worried that when I had radiotherapy that I couldn't be near Billie or anyone.

Speaking on the Full Disclosure podcast, Lisa also told host James O'Brien: 'I had no idea she was going to die and I had no idea how ill she was. They were protecting me from that.'

'My sister was two years younger than me. So she was 14, I was 16. I know I was horrible. I know that me and my mum, though I had a very idyllic childhood, we clashed. She was a fireball...

'My godmother tells me now, that we were really similar, and my mum found it really frustrating, so I was like ''why are you ill?'' I want to go out. I've suddenly discovered pubs and boys and it was the late '80s and life was brilliant and so it was, my mum getting ill was a real hindrance.

'I had to do a lot of therapy, because I felt like I blamed myself for being really unkind.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lisa also praised her husband, John Torode, for supporting her throughout her cancer battle, saying she felt lucky to have the former MasterChef star by her side during her health struggles.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Lisa Faulkner and John Torode, who started their relationship in 2015, married in October 2019 in a ceremony in Aynhoe Park, Oxfordshire.

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