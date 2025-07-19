Lisa Faulkner shares 'bit of banter' amid husband John Torode's scandal

Lisa Faulkner reveals how she handles husband John Torode's controversies

Lisa Faulkner has broken her silence on husband John Torode with a rare statement, choosing to ignore headlines swirling around the MasterChef star’s reported sacking over a “racist term” controversy.

In an interview with The Mirror, the 53-year-old reflected on their 10-year relationship, which was conducted before the producer of the BBC show, Banijay UK, proclaimed that Torode’s contract would not be renewed following the allegations.

However, the 59-year-old Australian-British celebrity chef has denied using a “severely offensive racist slur.”

Sharing rare insight into their marriage, Faulkner revealed that she does not read the news, which is about them, and does not understand why people take interest in their private lives.

She said, “I honestly have no idea about why there's such interest. I don't read anything about us; I certainly don't have Google alerts set up or anything.”

The Baby Juice Express star noted, “The closest I've come to it is probably at food shows or when people stop us in the street and say, ‘Oh we love you two’, or that they love the shows. Maybe it's because we genuinely have a lovely relationship?”

“We have a bit of banter but it's never sniping at each other. We're just kind to each other, we get on and we look out for each other,” she stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Lisa Faulkner and John Torode, who started their relationship in 2015, married in October 2019 in a ceremony in Aynhoe Park, Oxfordshire.