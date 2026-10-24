Drake looks back on childhood ahead of milestone birthday

Drake is taking a trip down memory lane ahead of his milestone 40th birthday, sharing a nostalgic carousel of childhood photographs featuring his younger self, his parents and his son, Adonis, just one day before turning 40 on Saturday, October 24.

The Canadian rapper offered fans a personal glimpse into his life before global fame, accompanying the collection with a short but intriguing caption: “I accept you for you.”

The post brought together images from different stages of Drake’s life, tracing his journey from childhood to fatherhood through photographs, family memories and creatively blended pictures that connected generations of his family.

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The carousel opened with a blurry image of Drake before moving to a photograph of him as a young child sitting on the trunk of a car in an open parking area. The candid snapshots offered a glimpse of the rapper long before he became one of the most recognisable figures in contemporary music.

Another slide featured a photograph of his mother, Sandi Graham, from her younger days, bringing a family connection to the collection. Drake has frequently spoken about his close relationship with his mother, who raised him in Toronto following his parents’ separation



