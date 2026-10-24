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Princess Eugenie makes unexpected appearance amid Meghan's fresh turmoil

Meghan Markle faces ‘devastating’ ordeal as new details come to light

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Web Desk
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Published October 24, 2026

Princess Eugenie makes unexpected appearance amid Meghan’s fresh turmoil
Princess Eugenie makes unexpected appearance amid Meghan’s fresh turmoil

Princess Eugenie emerged on social media to extend her support for a special moment, especially as the royal family saga takes a drastic turn.

The King’s niece, who has been keeping a relatively low profile, has only made a few appearances on social media including the announcement of her daughter Adelaide’s birth.

Eugenie and her sister have reportedly been distressed about how the situation has panned out due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s scandals. Now, as the news about Meghan’s father has emerged, Eugenie emerged unexpectedly.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie alert Harry, Meghan of big change: ‘any time soon'

“The moment I found out I hit number 1! Happiest day of my life,” Welsh singer Jamie Miller wrote on his social media after finding out his single hit first on the charts.

“I love you all!! Thank you for making my dreams come true”.

Princess Eugenie makes unexpected appearance amid Meghans fresh turmoil

Not only did Eugenie like the post, she also left an encouraging comment under the emotional video.

This comes after Meghan’s father was accused of child sexual abuse and the Duchess has since released her statement supporting the victims and hoping for the investigation to bring justice.

She also revealed that this has been the main reason of her estrangement from her father.

Meanwhile, Eugenie reportedly last contacted Meghan after a gift from the Duchess of Sussex had landed online for sale. She called to clear the misconception. It is unclear id Meghan received a call from Harry's cousin.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie calls Meghan Markle after shock update

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