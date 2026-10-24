King Charles one powerful statement to defend Meghan could change game

As Meghan Markle faces renewed heartbreak over her estranged father Thomas Markle, King Charles can once again win hearts and change the game with one telling move.

If Prince Harry's father puts past and current feuds aside and steps in to defend his daughter-in-law with a single statement - that a daughter can't be punished for her father's alleged acts - it could remind the world what it truly means to be King.

He has done it before. It was in 2018, at St George's Chapel, when Charles rescued Meghan at the last minute. After her father pulled out of the wedding, it was the then-Prince of Wales who offered his arm and walked her halfway down the aisle, a gesture the world has never forgotten.

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In a move that left royal fans stunned at the time, sources close to the Palace confirmed Charles told aides: "Meghan is still family. We do not turn our backs when family is hurting."

And now, as history seems to repeat itself, one more gesture of compassion from the King could win the world's heart all over again. The King is reportedly repeating that same protective gesture, but this time with words, to ensure she won't be humiliated now.

The move could also help ease the suffering of the former senior working royals. His statement would not only defend the Sussexes, but also Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well.

It would send a powerful message to the world that in the House of Windsor children are not judged for the sins of their fathers.

A King who protects all his family, past feuds aside. That is the kind of monarchy that wins hearts forever.

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